BRIEF-Amgen says FDA accepts sBLA to expand indication for XGEVA
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
May 12 Stt Enviro Corp
* Stt enviro corp. Reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.020
* Quarterly revenue $6.6 million versus $7.2 million
* Stt enviro corp - "q2 looks much better, with higher overall revenues and gross margins expected"
* Stt enviro corp qtrly closing backlog as of quarter ended march 31, 2017 of $12.9 million
* Stt enviro corp - qtrly earnings were hampered by low overall revenue, a slow quarter for solutions group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering to reduce flight delays and cancellations for cathay pacific
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization