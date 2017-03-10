BRIEF-ML Gold says Graham Harris has resigned as CEO
* ML Gold changes management and announces flow-through financing
March 10 STT Enviro Corp:
* STT Enviro Corp. Reports fourth quarter and year ended December 31st, 2016 results
* STT Enviro Corp qtrly loss per share - basic and diluted $0.004
* Qtrly revenue $ 8.1 million, up 36 percent
* STT Enviro Corp- company's backlog is $14.7 million at December 31, 2016
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15
* Aims to shift focus towards new services (Adds execs comments, background)