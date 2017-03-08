March 8 Stuart Olson Inc
* Stuart Olson reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results and declares quarterly dividend
* Q4 loss per share C$0.07
* Q4 revenue fell 22.7 percent to C$218.8 million
* Says Stuart Olson expects 2017 consolidated revenue to be
meaningfully higher than in 2016
* Northern Alberta wildfires that disrupted industrial group
operations in 2016 are not expected to repeat in 2017
* adjusted ebitda and adjusted ebitda margin are expected to
be higher in 2017 than in 2016
* ended year with a backlog of $2.0 billion
