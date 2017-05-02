May 3 Stuart Olson Inc.:

* Stuart Olson reports first quarter 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly contract revenue $220.1 million versus $245.5 million

* Says as at March 31, 2017, Stuart Olson's backlog was $1.9 billion

* Expects 2017 consolidated revenue to be "meaningfully" higher than in 2016

* Says adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to decline slightly for 2017