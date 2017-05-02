French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 3 Stuart Olson Inc.:
* Stuart Olson reports first quarter 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Qtrly contract revenue $220.1 million versus $245.5 million
* Says as at March 31, 2017, Stuart Olson's backlog was $1.9 billion
* Expects 2017 consolidated revenue to be "meaningfully" higher than in 2016
* Says adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to decline slightly for 2017
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount