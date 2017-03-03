March 3 Stv Group Plc:

* Total dividend up 50 percent to 15 penceper share

* Final dividend 11 penceper share

* Fy STV Productions returns to revenue growth, up 53 pct to £12.7m

* Fy revenue at £120.4m +3 pct

* Fy statutory pre tax profit at £15.7m +60 pct

* Regional airtime revenue is expected to be down 9 pct in same period, following 15 pct growth in same period of 2016.

* Digital revenues are expected to continue their strong growth trajectory, up 11 pct in q1 with vod up 23 pct.

* Group operating profit, before exceptional items, was down 3 pct to £19.7m (2015: £20.3m).

* Proposed total dividend for 2016 is 15.0 pence per share, an increase of 50 pct on 2015 (10.0 pence per share)