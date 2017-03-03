UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 3 Stv Group Plc:
* Total dividend up 50 percent to 15 penceper share
* Final dividend 11 penceper share
* Fy STV Productions returns to revenue growth, up 53 pct to £12.7m
* Fy revenue at £120.4m +3 pct
* Fy statutory pre tax profit at £15.7m +60 pct
* Regional airtime revenue is expected to be down 9 pct in same period, following 15 pct growth in same period of 2016.
* Digital revenues are expected to continue their strong growth trajectory, up 11 pct in q1 with vod up 23 pct.
* Group operating profit, before exceptional items, was down 3 pct to £19.7m (2015: £20.3m).
* Proposed total dividend for 2016 is 15.0 pence per share, an increase of 50 pct on 2015 (10.0 pence per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources