April 25 STV Group Plc:

* Trading during Q1 was in line with expectations.

* Outlook to end of May continues to be in line with forecasts with STV national airtime revenues expected to be down 8 pct

* Regional airtime revenues are expected to be up 5 pct in five months to end of May

* Digital revenues up 11 pct in Q1 with VOD up 23 pct, and are expected to continue to deliver a strong growth trajectory in Q2

* Rob Woodward, chief executive officer, will stand down from his position and from board within 12 months

* STV's nomination committee will begin a process to identify a successor.