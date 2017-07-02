July 2 Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance :

* Renews one-year contract to provide health insurance to Saudi Basic Industries Corporation's (SABIC) employees and their families, starting July 4, 2017

* Says insurance contract revenues expected to be greater than 5 percent of FY 2016 gross written premium of co

* Expects for insurance contract to have an impact on 2017 financial results Source: (bit.ly/2tzciGa) Further company coverage: )