BRIEF-Magellan Financial says plans to launch new investment vehicle
* Notes there has been some speculation regarding development by Magellan of a new investment vehicle
July 2 Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance :
* Renews one-year contract to provide health insurance to Saudi Basic Industries Corporation's (SABIC) employees and their families, starting July 4, 2017
* Says insurance contract revenues expected to be greater than 5 percent of FY 2016 gross written premium of co
* Expects for insurance contract to have an impact on 2017 financial results Source: (bit.ly/2tzciGa) Further company coverage: )
* Clarifies that Chung Yuk Man, Clarence has been appointed in place of Tsui Che Yin, Frank as an authorized representative of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, July 3 Prominent Silicon Valley investor Dave McClure said on Monday he had resigned as a partner at the venture capital firm 500 Startups, and another partner at the firm said later that she had quit due to the way sexual harassment allegations were handled.