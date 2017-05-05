May 5 Nikkei

* Subaru Corp's group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 expected to total around 410 billion yen, while sales are seen rising 3% - Nikkei

* Subaru's global auto sales likely will rise 6% this fiscal year to an all-time high of nearly 1.1 million vehicles - Nikkei

* Subaru is likely to keep its dividend unchanged at the 144 yen per share forecast for the just-ended fiscal year - Nikkei