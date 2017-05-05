PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 19
June 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 5 Nikkei
* Subaru Corp's group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 expected to total around 410 billion yen, while sales are seen rising 3% - Nikkei
* Subaru's global auto sales likely will rise 6% this fiscal year to an all-time high of nearly 1.1 million vehicles - Nikkei
* Subaru is likely to keep its dividend unchanged at the 144 yen per share forecast for the just-ended fiscal year - Nikkei Source text: s.nikkei.com/2q7wQVg Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, June 19 European self-driving car company Vedecom Tech and Israel's Karamba Security said on Monday they are partnering in developing fully autonomous cars that will be deployed for limited use in certain European cities within the coming year.
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.