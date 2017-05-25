May 25 Subex Ltd

* Says proposed group restructuring of co's business

* Says restructuring to result in segregation of co's business into separate verticals

* Says Subex Secure & Analytics Solutions to be transferred to group entity Subex Digital LLP

* Says revenue maximization solutions would be transfrerred to subex assurance llp after restructuring

* Says post proposed restructuring, co to hold 99.9 percent of partnership interests in each of Subex Assurance And Subex Digital