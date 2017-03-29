March 29 Subros Ltd:

* Says approved issue of secured/unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures for an amount upto 1.50 billion rupees

* Took note of proposed re-opening of company's Manesar plant on 29th March, 2017 after fire incident which took place on 29th May, 2016