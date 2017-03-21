March 21 Subsea 7 Sa:
* Subsea 7 awarded contract offshore Gulf of Mexico
* Subsea 7 announced today award of a large contract by
BP as part of deepwater Mad Dog 2 development, located
approximately 190 miles south of new Orleans
* Subsea 7 defines a large contract as being between usd 300
million and usd 500 million
* Subsea 7 sa: contract scope covers engineering,
procurement, construction and installation (epci) of the subsea
umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) and associated subsea
architecture
* Furthermore, by collaborating with OneSubsea, a
Schlumberger company, our Subsea Integration Alliance(2)
partner that has been awarded the Subsea Production Systems
(SPS) contract, additional areas of cost improvement have been
identified to provide greater cost certainty and reduced risk
* This has enabled the original cost of the Mad Dog 2
development to be substantially reduced
* Project management and engineering will take place in
Houston, Texas with support from Subsea 7’s Global Project
Centre in London, UK
* Offshore installation activities are scheduled for 2019
and 2020
