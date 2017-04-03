April 3 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc- transaction valued at $200
million upfront
* Sucampo acquires Vtesse Inc
* Deal expected to be accretive to earnings beginning in
2019
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc- Vtesse employees are expected
to join Sucampo
* Sucampo pharmaceuticals - acquisition provides sucampo
with vts-270, which is in a pivotal study for treatment of
niemann-pick disease type c1 (npc-1)
* Vtesse team will continue to support advancement of
vts-270
* Sucampo Pharma -upfront payment made in form of issuance
of 2.8 million Sucampo class a common shares to Vtesse
shareholders and $170 million in cash on hand
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc- revised full year 2017
guidance post Vtesse, revenue $220 million - $230 million
* Sucampo pharmaceuticals inc- revised full year 2017
guidance post Vtesse for adjusted. Eps $1.00 - $1.10
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals - Vtesse and Sucampo intend to
establish a foundation after closing of acquisition to support
research related to NPC disease
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc says revised full year 2017
guidance guidance post Vtesse, free cash flow $86 million - $96
million
