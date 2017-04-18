April 18 Success Prime Corp :

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.074 per share to shareholders for 2016

* Co will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$2.43 per share

* Co will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.5 for every one share

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2kZQFN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)