BRIEF-Uniqure publishes data further demonstrating favorable immunogenicity profile of aav5-based gene therapies
April 3 Suda Ltd :
* Suda ltd - suda extends maturity of convertible notes
* Suda ltd - has amended terms of its convertible notes and has raised a net amount of $0.27m in new convertible notes in an over-subscribed offering
* Aileron Therapeutics appoints Donald Dougherty as senior vice president and chief financial officer
* VBL Therapeutics announces appointment of Dr. Corinne Epperly as U.S. Chief Operating Officer