May 18 Suedzucker results news conference

* CEO says expects significant rise in sugar production in the eu due to the end of quotas and export limits this year

* CEO says expects cropenergies to post fy revenues of 725-800 million eur, operating earnings of 40-80 million

* CFO - no intention to buy back hybrid capital

* CFO - currently no further stake increase at ed&f man planned