UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Suedzucker results news conference
* CEO says expects significant rise in sugar production in the eu due to the end of quotas and export limits this year
* CEO says expects cropenergies to post fy revenues of 725-800 million eur, operating earnings of 40-80 million
* CFO - no intention to buy back hybrid capital
* CFO - currently no further stake increase at ed&f man planned Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources