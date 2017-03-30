BRIEF-Japan Third Party says top shareholder decreases voting power to 12.6 pct
* Says its top shareholder, Osaka-based firm, decreased voting power in the co to 12.6 percent (638,647 shares), from 18.1 percent(919,947 shares)
March 30 Suess Microtec AG:
* FY EBIT of 11.1 million euros ($11.94 million) more than doubled compared to previous year
* FY earnings after taxes (EAT) amounted to 5.0 million euros, compared to 0.2 million euros in previous year
* After Q4 2016 with a record sales level of 69.5 million euros, company expects a noticeable decline in sales in Q1 2017
* Order entry in Q1 of 2017 is expected to exceed previous guidance of 25 million to 35 million euros, given on Feb. 10
* At this point of time, company expects that order entry in Q1 of 2017 will range between 35 million and 45 million euros
* For Q1 2017 expects an EBIT below previous year's level
* Company expects the increased order entry in the first quarter 2017 to have a positive impact on sales and EBIT for the full fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9296 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
