PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 3 Suess Microtec AG:
* Publication of the preliminary order intake for the first quarter 2017 and increase of the sales and EBIT expectation for the full fiscal year 2017
* Preliminary order intake for Q1 2017 amounts to approximately 45 million euros ($47.93 million) (previous year: 33.1 million euros), which is at upper end of bandwidth given on march 21, 2017
* Due to increased order intake in Q1 of 2017, company increases its sales and earnings expectations for full fiscal year 2017
* 2017 sales are now expected in a range of 170 million euros - 180 million euros and EBIT in a range of 13 million euros to 17 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 International Airlines Group CEO Willie Walsh:
DUBAI, June 15 Dubai-based ride hailing firm Careem will step up expansion into new markets after raising $150 million from investors, including German carmaker Daimler and Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding.