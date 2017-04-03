April 3 Suess Microtec AG:

* Publication of the preliminary order intake for the first quarter 2017 and increase of the sales and EBIT expectation for the full fiscal year 2017

* Preliminary order intake for Q1 2017 amounts to approximately 45 million euros ($47.93 million) (previous year: 33.1 million euros), which is at upper end of bandwidth given on march 21, 2017

* Due to increased order intake in Q1 of 2017, company increases its sales and earnings expectations for full fiscal year 2017

* 2017 sales are now expected in a range of 170 million euros - 180 million euros and EBIT in a range of 13 million euros to 17 million euros