UPDATE 1-Time Warner signs deal to develop shows for Snapchat
June 19 Time Warner Inc and Snap Inc said on Monday they had entered into an agreement to develop original shows for messaging service Snapchat over the next two years.
May 4 Suess Microtec Ag
* Sales of 23.0 million euros ($25.05 million) (previous year: eur 27.6 million) in Q1 2017 and booked an order entry of eur 46.0 million (previous year: eur 30.1 million)
* Q1 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at eur -4.8 million (previous year: eur -2.0 million)
* For Q2 2017, management board expects an order intake between eur 35 and 45 million
* Order backlog at end of March amounted to eur 124.5 million (03/31/2016: eur 118.8 million).
* Q1 earnings after taxes (EAT) amounted to eur -4.6 million accordingly
* Reiterates guides for sales for fiscal year to come in between eur 170 and 180 million
* FY operating result (EBIT) is expected to be in bandwidth of eur 13 to 17 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 19 The chief Brexit negotiators of Britain and the European Union agreed on Monday that talks until October should focus on citizens rights, a financial settlement and other separation issues, with a separate dialogue on Northern Ireland, a document showed.
* PROJECTS FOR CAPITAL INCREASE WITH RETAINED INTEREST OF € 11 MILLION AND RESERVED CAPITAL INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY € 23 MILLION