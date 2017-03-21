March 21 SUESS MicroTec AG:
* Order entry expectation for Q1 2017 increased to now 35 million euros to 45 million euros;
sales and EBIT in Q1 2017 are expected to be below the previous year's level
* Sales in Q1 2017 with most likely be around 20 million euros ($21.63 million) (previous
year: 27.6 million euros)
* For current FY, sees sales to be in range of 160 million to 170 million euros and EBIT to
be in range of 9 million to 13 million euros
* Expects increased order entry in Q1 2017 to have a positive impact on sales and EBIT for
full fiscal year 2017
($1 = 0.9248 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)