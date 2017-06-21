June 21 Sulliden Minerals Sa
* Sulliden enters into agreement with Pitchblack to sell its
option to buy the Troilus Gold Project
* Sulliden Minerals Sa - co to sell outstanding equity
securities of Sulliden Sub to Pitchblack for issuance of 100
million shares of Pitchblack to co
* Sulliden Minerals Sa - also entered agreement with 251
ontario ltd to extinguish 251's option in troilus project
* Deemed sale price for sulliden sub shares is $41 million
* Sulliden Minerals Sa - agreement with 251 ontario ltd in
exchange for 251 receiving their pro rata portion of
consideration
* Sulliden currently owns 9.9% of issued and outstanding
shares of pitchblack
