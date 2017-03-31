UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Sumeet Industries Ltd:
* Says approved raising of funds NCDs/bonds/non-convertible redeemable preference shares to extent of INR 500 million
* Says approved increase in borrowing limits
* Approved conversion of unsecured loan of promoters and promoter group towards adjustment of their entitlement for proposed rights issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources