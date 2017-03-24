March 24 Nikkei

* Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd looks to expand the applications of its drug candidate dasotraline - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma's candidate dasotraline has been tested in trials as ADHD treatment,now being studied as treatment for eating disorder -Nikkei

* Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd aims to begin sales of dasotraline in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei

* Sumitomo dainippon pharma co expects to file NDA with U.S. FDA in fiscal 2017 for ADHD indication and following year for binge eating disorder - Nikkei Source text : [s.nikkei.com/2n0i6kY] Further company coverage: