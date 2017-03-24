March 24 Nikkei
* Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd looks to expand the
applications of its drug candidate dasotraline - Nikkei
* Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma's candidate dasotraline has been
tested in trials as ADHD treatment,now being studied as
treatment for eating disorder -Nikkei
* Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd aims to begin sales of
dasotraline in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei
* Sumitomo dainippon pharma co expects to file NDA with U.S.
FDA in fiscal 2017 for ADHD indication and following year for
binge eating disorder - Nikkei
Source text : [s.nikkei.com/2n0i6kY]
