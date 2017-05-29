May 29Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd
* Says its US-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the New Drug
Application (NDA) for SUN-101/eFlow®(glycopyrrolate) for the
long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in
patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
(COPD),including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema, on May 26
(US Eastern time)
* Says the CRL does not require unit to conduct any
additional clinical studies for the approval of SUN-101/eFlow®
