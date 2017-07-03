July 3Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd

* Says its U.S.-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the resubmission of the New Drug Application for SUN-101/eFlow® (glycopyrrolate) for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

