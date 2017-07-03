UPDATE 3-Stada executives quit as Bain, Cinven prepare new bid
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)
July 3Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd
* Says its U.S.-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the resubmission of the New Drug Application for SUN-101/eFlow® (glycopyrrolate) for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/peihA7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)
* Immunoprecise to acquire U-Protein and announces $4 mln financing
LONDON, July 4 French pharmaceutical and chemicals group Novacap is set to raise a €225m add-on term loan to back acquisitions, banking sources said.