BRIEF-Snap is buying mapping startup Zenly for $200 mln- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
June 8 SUMMA LINGUAE SA
* DECIDED TO START EFFORTS TO ACQUIRE TRANSLATION FIRM IN US OR CANADA
* MANAGEMENT WILL SUGGEST TO ISSUE NEW SHARES IN H2 2017 TO FINANCE ACQUISITION ON TRANSLATION FIRM IN US OR CANADA
* MANAGEMENT CONSIDERS ALSO TRANSFER OF SHARES TO MAIN MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
June 21 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.