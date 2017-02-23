Feb 23 Summit Hotel Properties Inc:

* Summit Hotel Properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.30

* Qtrly pro forma revpar grew to $103.05, an increase of 1.0 percent over same period in 2015

* Qtrly same-store revpar grew to $97.74, an increase of 0.3 percent over same period in 2015.

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc sees full year 2017 pro forma revpar $113.50 versus $115.75

* Sees Q1 2017 affo per diluted share and unit between $0.29 to $0.31

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 affo per diluted share and unit between $1.34 to $1.42

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: