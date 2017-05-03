May 3 Summit Materials Inc
* Summit materials, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $259 million versus i/b/e/s view $233 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.50
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Summit materials inc- raising full-year 2017 adjusted
ebitda guidance to a range of $430 million to $445 million
* Raising full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance to a range
of $430 million to $445 million
* Summit materials inc- company is raising its gross capital
expenditure guidance by $5 million to a range of $140 million to
$160 million for full-year 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.50, revenue view $233.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $1.68
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: