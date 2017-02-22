Feb 22 Summit Materials Inc

* Summit Materials Inc. reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net revenue increased by 7.7 percent year-over-year to $387.4 million in Q4 2016, versus $359.5 million in prior year period

* Says for full year 2017, company anticipates gross capital expenditures to be in range $135.0 million to $155.0 million

* Summit Materials Inc - "Longer-term, company expects gross capital expenditures to approximate 7-8 percent of net revenue per annum"

* Says company anticipates adjusted EBITDA in range of $410.0 million to $425.0 million for full-year 2017