BRIEF-Shenzhen Heungkong gets regulatory approval to issue up to 1.2 bln yuan bonds
* Says it gets regulatory approval to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan ($176.60 million) bonds
March 31 Sun Century Group Ltd :
* Manuel Assis Da Silva has been appointed as executive director
* Cheng Mei Ching has resigned as executive director
* Au Chung On John has been appointed as executive director
* Yeung So Lai has resigned as executive director, chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
* Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network