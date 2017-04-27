April 27 Sun Communities Inc

* Reg-Sun communities, inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue rose 34.2 percent to $234.4 million

* Sees q2 FFO per share $0.93 to $0.95

* Q1 FFO per share $1.10 excluding items

* Says company is affirming its 2017 full year guidance of ffo per share of $4.16 to $4.24

* Sun communities inc - also affirms 2017 full year guidance of same community noi growth of 6.4 percent to 6.8 percent

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly home sales volumes increased by 8.0 percent as compared to same period in 2016