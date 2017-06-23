UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Ltd
* FY revenue hk$1.07 billion versus hk$1.08 billion
* Profit attributable to owners of company increased by 27.89% to hk$71 million for FY
* Special final dividend of hk9.0 cents in respect of year ended 31 March 2017 have been proposed by directors
* Resolved to recommend final dividend of hk10.0 cents per share for year ended 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources