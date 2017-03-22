March 22 Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd:

* Board of directors has declared a second interim dividend of HK14 cents

* Management is cautiously optimistic on outlook for 2017 earnings

* FY revenue HK$3.51 billion versus HK$4.17 billion

* FY profit attributable HK$1,109.6 million versus HK$3,896.5 million