June 19 Sun International Resources Ltd :

* FY revenue HK$107.9 million versus HK$121.1 million

* FY loss attributable to owners from continuing operations HK$85.4 million versus loss of HK$115.5 million

* No final dividend was proposed by board for year ended 31 March 2017

* "In the opinion of the directors, the group is able to operate as a going concern in the coming year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: