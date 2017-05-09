BRIEF-Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
May 9 Sun Life Financial Inc
* Sun Life Financial reports first quarter 2017 results
* qtrly reported net income $551 million versus $540 million
* Qtrly underlying eps $0.93
* Qtrly reported eps $0.89
* Says revenue in Q1 of 2017 was $7.0 billion, compared to $8.8 billion in W1 of 2016
* Qtrly total aum as of Q1 end $927.28 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, June 19 Egypt's parliament voted to raise the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($400) a year from 6,500 pounds and gave tax breaks to the first three brackets.
* Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan