Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
May 26 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17
* Dilip Shanghvi says "FY18 is likely to be a challenging year for us"
* Dilip Shanghvi says co took $45 million u.s. Inventory related charge in Q4 that is unlikely to be recurring
* Dilip Shanghvi says co awaiting FDA inspection on Halol, unaware of FDA’s stance on the facility
* Dilip Shanghvi says value of first-to-file products even during exclusivity is likely to go down Further company coverage:
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
* Says it signed a 111.08 billion won contract with Suzhou Guang'ao healthcare Co., Ltd to provide medicine ODF in China
* XINTELA PARTICIPATES IN MULTI-MILLION, GOVERNMENT FUNDED INITIATIVE TO FORM A CELL AND GENE THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER