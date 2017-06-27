BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies to consider & approve incorporation of overseas unit in Netherlands
* Board to consider and approve incorporation of overseas subsidiary in Netherlands and investment thereof
June 27 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Sun Pharma & NIV sign agreement to fight zika, chikungunya and dengue
* Signed agreement for testing phytopharmaceutical, biologic, chemical entities developed by co against zika, chikungunya, dengue viruses
* Sun Pharma will provide drug molecules to NIV for testing against zika, chikungunya and dengue in model systems
* Candidate molecules with encouraging data will then be taken forward for commercial development
* Patients are given symptomatic treatment Source text: (bit.ly/2tPVlF0) Further company coverage:
* Board to consider and approve incorporation of overseas subsidiary in Netherlands and investment thereof
* DGAP-ADHOC: 4SC AG ANNOUNCES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FOR NEW SHARES FROM CURRENT CAPITAL INCREASE
* Says Rajesh Laddha will cease to be chief financial officer of Piramal Enterprises