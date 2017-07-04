July 4 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Strategic manufacturing tie-up with Samsung Biologics for Tildrakizumab

* Unit, Samsung Biologics to manufacture Tildrakizumab

* Drug is an investigational IL-23p19 inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

* Approximate value of the contract will be US$ 55.5 million

Source text - bit.ly/2sGXpNR

