BRIEF-Huapont Life Sciences' controlling shareholder added 1.1 pct stake during May 31-July 4
* Says controlling shareholder has added 1.1 percent stake in the company between May 31 and July 4
July 4 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Strategic manufacturing tie-up with Samsung Biologics for Tildrakizumab
* Unit, Samsung Biologics to manufacture Tildrakizumab
* Drug is an investigational IL-23p19 inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
* Approximate value of the contract will be US$ 55.5 million
