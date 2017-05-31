May 31 Sunac China Holdings Ltd

* Announces acquisition of equity and debt interests in Huacheng Fuli

* Unit Chongqing Sunac, and Shangjin Property (as cooperator) entered into agreements

* Chongqing Sunac agreed to acquire 60% equity interest and relevant debts in target company for a total consideration of rmb2.1 billion

* Chongqing Sunac shall undertake joint guarantee liabilities for repayment obligations of target co in amount of rmb404.2 million

* Unit enters equity transfer agreement, cooperation agreement, financial advisory services agreement, cooperation development agreement

* Upon completion, equity interest in target co will be held as to 60% by Chongqing Sunac, 35% by Shangjin Property and 5% by Tiger assets

* No gain or loss is expected to accrue to co as a result of disposal of 35% equity interest in target co by Chongqing Sunac