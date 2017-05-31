BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth Inc shares open at $19 in debut vs IPO price of $20/share
* Safety Income & Growth Inc shares open at $19 in debut on NYSE versus IPO price of $20 per share
May 31 Sunac China Holdings Ltd
* Announces acquisition of equity and debt interests in Huacheng Fuli
* Unit Chongqing Sunac, and Shangjin Property (as cooperator) entered into agreements
* Chongqing Sunac agreed to acquire 60% equity interest and relevant debts in target company for a total consideration of rmb2.1 billion
* Chongqing Sunac shall undertake joint guarantee liabilities for repayment obligations of target co in amount of rmb404.2 million
* Unit enters equity transfer agreement, cooperation agreement, financial advisory services agreement, cooperation development agreement
* Upon completion, equity interest in target co will be held as to 60% by Chongqing Sunac, 35% by Shangjin Property and 5% by Tiger assets
* No gain or loss is expected to accrue to co as a result of disposal of 35% equity interest in target co by Chongqing Sunac Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proposed restructuring of Distell's multi-tiered ownership structure
