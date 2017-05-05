BRIEF-MRC Allied Inc clarifies regarding news article
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
May 5 Sunac China Holdings Ltd:
* In April 2017, group achieved a subscription value of RMB19.57 billion
* As at end of April 2017, group achieved a sales amount of RMB63.82 billion
* Contracted sales value amounted to RMB19.17 billion in April Source text (bit.ly/2qHxu8P) Further company coverage:
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT OF 570,000 EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Lantess International Ltd sells 11.2 million shares of Porto Group for EGP 4.6 million