a day ago
July 19, 2017 / 1:37 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Sunac China says Sunac Real Estate & Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties entered into agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd:

* Sunac-major Transaction - Entering Into The Agreement In Relation To The Cooperation Of The Target Project Companies

* Deal for total consideration of RMB43.84 billion

* Sunac Real Estate (as buyer) and Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties (as seller) entered into agreement

* Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties agreed to dispose of, 91% equity interest of 13 cultural and tourism project companies in PRC

* The 76 city hotels referred to in the framework agreement dated 10 July 2017 are no longer the target assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

