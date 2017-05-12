May 12 Sunac China

* Tianjin Sunac, unit, as purchaser, entered into cooperation agreement with Kunming Xingyao, as vendor

* Total consideration for acquisition was RMB10.25 billion

* Upon completion of acquisition, 80% equity interest in Tianjin Xingyao will be held by company

* Tianjin Sunac agreed to acquire 80% equity interest in Tianjin Xingyao