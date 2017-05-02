May 2 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd

* Says two units of Sunac China Holdings Ltd, which are Jinke shareholder's parties acting in concert, have bought 266.5 million shares in the company between Dec 9, 2016 and April 28, 2017, representing 4.99 percent of total issued share capital of the company

* Says three units of Sunac China hold a combined 25 percent of total issued share capital of the company as of April 28, 2017

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qmGNO6

