May 16 Suncoke Energy Partners LP
* Announces commencement of private $675 million debt
offering
* Co, its unit intend to commence private offering to of
$675 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured
notes due 2025
* Says intends to use net proceeds to fund purchase of its
7.375% senior notes due 2020 in tender offer among others
* Use proceeds to also repay borrowings outstanding under
existing revolving credit facility, term loan and promissory
note
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: