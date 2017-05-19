BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Company enters into a ninth amendment to credit agreement
* On June 15, co entered into a ninth amendment to credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A. - SEC filing
May 19 Suncoke Energy Partners Lp
* Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Announces pricing of downsized private $630 million debt offering
* Unit priced downsized private offering of $630 million aggregate principal amount of 7.50% senior unsecured notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 15, co entered into a ninth amendment to credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A. - SEC filing
* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing
* EQT says co agreed, subject to approval of shareholders, to increase size of board to 13 directors upon effective time of merger with Rice Energy - SEC filing