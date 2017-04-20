Nikkei falls in choppy trade after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
April 20 Suncoke Energy Inc:
* Suncoke Energy Inc announces strong first quarter 2017 results; discussions on proposed simplification transaction terminated
* Reaffirm full-year 2017 consolidated adjusted ebitda guidance of $220 million to $235 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Discussions with sxcp conflicts committee regarding proposed simplification transaction were terminated
* Says FY17 domestic coke production is expected to be approximately 3.9 million tons
* Says FY17 capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $80 million
* Qtrly revenues $309.7 million versus $311.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment