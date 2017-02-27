Feb 27 Suncor Energy Inc:

* Suncor Energy announces redemption of notes

* Suncor Energy Inc - redeeming its outstanding US$1.25 billion 6.10% senior unsecured notes due 2018

* Suncor Energy Inc - redemption date will be April 26, 2017 and redemption price will be paid in accordance with indenture governing notes

* Suncor Energy Inc- redemption of notes will be largely funded from proceeds of suncor's asset divestments realized earlier in 2017