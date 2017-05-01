May 1 Suncor Energy Inc:

* Suncor Energy confirms restart of pipeline shipments from Syncrude mildred lake oil sands facility

* Suncor Energy says shipments are currently at approximately 140 kbpd (gross) and are expected to ramp up as additional units complete turnaround activities

* Production is expected to return to full rates in June.