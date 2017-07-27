FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suncor Energy in commercial dispute with Total SA over Fort Hills project
July 27, 2017 / 2:26 PM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Suncor Energy in commercial dispute with Total SA over Fort Hills project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy

* Says in early stages of commercial dispute with Fort Hills project partner Total SA over project funding.

* Suncor does not anticipate dispute with Total will disrupt plan for Fort Hills to start producing oil by end-2017

* Suncor says some spending on Fort Hills earmarked for next year will take place this year, 2018 capital budget will shrink accordingly

* Suncor says 2018 capital budget will be below C$5 billion, 2019 capital spend will be around C$5 billion

* Chief executive says Syncrude oil sand project's performance is "not acceptable" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

