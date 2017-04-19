BRIEF-linde North America announces new production joint venture with Air Products
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
April 19 Suncor Energy Inc:
* Suncor Energy provides update on syncrude return to service plan
* Suncor Energy Inc - plant is currently operating at reduced rates and Suncor will continue to assist in inventory management
* Suncor Energy Inc - investigation and inspection show that damage was largely isolated to a piperack adjacent to hydrotreater
* Suncor Energy Inc - provided an update on syncrude mildred lake oil sands facility following march 14 incident
* Suncor Energy Inc - does not expect this outage to result in a change to overall production guidance for 2017
* Suncor Energy Inc - production is expected to return to full rates by end of June
* Suncor Energy Inc - "accelerated repair schedule" has been developed to achieve restart of pipeline shipments at about 50% capacity in early may Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: