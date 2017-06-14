June 13 Suncor Energy Inc

* Suncor Energy provides update on Syncrude Mildred Lake Oil sands facility

* Shipments have been reduced to approximately 130 kbpd in order to complete accelerated maintenance

* Says there is no change to Suncor's overall production guidance for 2017.

* Repairs are progressing as planned, maintenance work scheduled for fall has been added to plan, extending timing of full ramp up to mid-July